EU sending anti-coup mission to Moldova in May

The EU is aiming to launch a new government-support mission to Moldova in May to counter Russia's "destabilising activities".
Called the EU Partnership Mission in Moldova (EUPM Moldova), the team of civilian advisors is to be set up using a "fast-track" process for an initial period of two years, "with a view to launching the mission at the Foreign Affairs Council on 22 May 2023," according to an internal EU memo.
The Foreign Affairs Council is a regular meeting of EU foreign mi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
