'No one is unemployable': the French social experiment

More than 13 million people are unemployed in the EU, 5.3 million of them for more than a year.
Underlying these figures is often the misconception that these workers lack education or training, or that it is too costly to invest public money in lifting them out of their situation.
Nothing could be further from the truth, according to ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.