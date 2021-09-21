EU kept in dark on ex-commissioner's new lobby job

The European Commission is unable to say if the Irish former trade commissioner, Phil Hogan, informed them in advance of his new job - at a lobby law firm in Brussels.

"We are actively examining the matter and cannot provide any further comments at the moment," said a European Commission spokesperson, in an email on Monday (20 September).

The commission instead appears to have learned of Hogan's new job via the Irish media only last week - suggesting its Independent Ethical Commit...