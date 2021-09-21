Ad
Ireland's Phil Hogan (l) resigned as EU trade commissioner in August 2020 (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

EU kept in dark on ex-commissioner's new lobby job

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is unable to say if the Irish former trade commissioner, Phil Hogan, informed them in advance of his new job - at a lobby law firm in Brussels.

"We are actively examining the matter and cannot provide any further comments at the moment," said a European Commission spokesperson, in an email on Monday (20 September).

The commission instead appears to have learned of Hogan's new job via the Irish media only last week - suggesting its Independent Ethical Commit...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

