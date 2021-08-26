Ad
euobserver
Valdis Dombrovskis (center left), executive vice-president of the European Commission and Denys Shmyhal, prime minister of Ukraine in Kyiv for the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence. (Photo: European Commission)

EU trade relations are key to Ukraine's success

EU & the World
Opinion
by Valdis Dombrovskis, Brussels,

This 24 August marked the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, and I was proud to represent the European Commission in the celebrations.

The European Union is Ukraine's trusted ally on its political and economic journey, with an unwavering commitment to developing closer economic, trade and investment ties.

The EU-Ukraine Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) is a cornerstone of our partnership. It has brought impressive results during its five years of application...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Valdis Dombrovskis is Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, responsible for economy that works for people, and Trade Commissioner.

Related articles

Ukraine - Zelensky's authoritarian turn?
Nord Stream 2 overshadows EU leaders' Ukraine trip
Three options for West on Putin's Ukraine build-up
Valdis Dombrovskis (center left), executive vice-president of the European Commission and Denys Shmyhal, prime minister of Ukraine in Kyiv for the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Valdis Dombrovskis is Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, responsible for economy that works for people, and Trade Commissioner.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections