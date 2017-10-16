Turkey urges EU not to break off ties

Turkey has said it wants to maintain EU accession talks, as foreign ministers and leaders meet to discuss its human rights crisis.
"We are determined to maintain this process [EU accession talks] regardless of all obstacles. We do not have any intentions to withdraw our bid", Bekir Bozdag, a Turkish deputy PM, said while on a visit to Strasbourg, France, on Sunday (15 October), the Reuters news agency reported.
"Turkey will strengthen the EU, and gain strength after being grant...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
