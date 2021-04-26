EU in talks on further Russia expulsions

Talks are ongoing among EU capitals on further expulsions of Russian diplomats in solidarity with the Czech Republic.
"We are ready to take action, also at EU-level as appropriate, and discussions on this continue among member states," an EU official told EUobserver on Sunday (25 April).
The EU embassy in Moscow was helping to coordinate decision-making, a second EU source said.
"Hundreds of Russian [intelligence] agents are accredited in the EU as diplomats and operate ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
