EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen, EU council president Antonio Costa and India's prime minister Narendra Modi during India's Republic Day celebrations on Monday (Photo: European Commission)

Von der Leyen signs 'tale of two giants' EU-India trade deal

by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

EU and Indian leaders signed a landmark trade pact on Tuesday (27 January), with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen describing it as “a tale of two giants", at a signing ceremony in New Delhi. 

The agreement with India follows almost two decades of stop-start talks, which started back in 2...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

