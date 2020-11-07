Ad
Democratic Party candidate and next US president Joe Biden on the campaign trail (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Biden wins US elections: 'Dark chapter is over'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Joe Biden has won US elections after taking the state of Pennsylvania, ending what some EU politicians have called the "nightmare" years of outgoing president Donald Trump.

The news broke shortly before 6PM Brussels time on Saturday (7 November) after four tense days of vote-counting.

Biden's triumph, in his home state on the east coast, meant he had 284 votes in the so-called Electoral College in which he needed 270 to secure victory.

He is also winning the popular vote, ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

