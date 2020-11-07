Biden wins US elections: 'Dark chapter is over'

Joe Biden has won US elections after taking the state of Pennsylvania, ending what some EU politicians have called the "nightmare" years of outgoing president Donald Trump.

The news broke shortly before 6PM Brussels time on Saturday (7 November) after four tense days of vote-counting.

Biden's triumph, in his home state on the east coast, meant he had 284 votes in the so-called Electoral College in which he needed 270 to secure victory.

He is also winning the popular vote, ...