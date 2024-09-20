Ad
euobserver
Nicolás Maduro (c) - not Venezuela's real president, the EU Parliament said (Photo: cancilleria.gob.ec)

Venezuela vote sees rift between right and leftwing MEPs

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The centre-right group in the European Parliament has denied that it collaborated with far-right MEPs on a Venezuela resolution, while lashing out at socialist deputies.

The parliament, on Thursday (19 September), adopted a non-binding motion saying that Nicolás Maduro was not Venezuela's rightful leader because he had rigged elections in July.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Venezuela vote was 'doubtful', EU says
Orban's Patriots for Europe — worst name ever
Venezuela déjà vu: EU urges clarity after disputed vote
Nicolás Maduro (c) - not Venezuela's real president, the EU Parliament said (Photo: cancilleria.gob.ec)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections