Some 60,000 people have been detained or fired since the failed military coup in Turkey (Photo: Reuters)

EU aims to lift visas on Turks despite purge

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Short term visa for Turks visiting EU states may still be lifted despite a government-led purge that has seen thousands of judges, civil servants and teachers detained or suspended from their jobs.

"We still hope that this process can reach completion sometime after the summer break," chief European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters in Brussels on Friday (22 July).

Schinas said that the EU executive's position on a migrant swap deal and visa waivers remains un...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

