Europe in Review 2014

"The year politics came back to Europe" - Donald Tusk's words as he took over the EU Council presidency on 1 December, 10 months after Russia invaded Ukraine when a popular uprising overthrew its corrupt and pro-Russian president.
EUobserver, in its second annual review, looks back at the main events which shaped European affairs in 2014.
The year also saw: the election of a new European Parliament and its phalanx of anti-EU deputies; the appointment of a new European Commission...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.