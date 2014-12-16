Europe in Review 2014

"The year politics came back to Europe" - Donald Tusk's words as he took over the EU Council presidency on 1 December, 10 months after Russia invaded Ukraine when a popular uprising overthrew its corrupt and pro-Russian president.

EUobserver, in its second annual review, looks back at the main events which shaped European affairs in 2014.

The year also saw: the election of a new European Parliament and its phalanx of anti-EU deputies; the appointment of a new European Commission...