France calls for EU-Arab action group on Syria

France has warned that China and Russia's UN veto will not stop the EU and its Arab allies from helping the opposition in Syria.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy wrote in a communique on Saturday (4 February) night: "France is not giving up. It is in consultations with its European and Arab partners to create a 'Friends of the Syrian People Group' with the aim of providing help from the international community for implementing the Arab League initiative."
He added that China and R...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
