euobserver
UN building in New York. Russia said the draft text 'does not adequately reflect the realities prevailing in Syria' (Photo: un.or)

France calls for EU-Arab action group on Syria

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France has warned that China and Russia's UN veto will not stop the EU and its Arab allies from helping the opposition in Syria.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy wrote in a communique on Saturday (4 February) night: "France is not giving up. It is in consultations with its European and Arab partners to create a 'Friends of the Syrian People Group' with the aim of providing help from the international community for implementing the Arab League initiative."

He added that China and R...

