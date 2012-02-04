France calls for EU-Arab action group on Syria

France has warned that China and Russia's UN veto will not stop the EU and its Arab allies from helping the opposition in Syria.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy wrote in a communique on Saturday (4 February) night: "France is not giving up. It is in consultations with its European and Arab partners to create a 'Friends of the Syrian People Group' with the aim of providing help from the international community for implementing the Arab League initiative."

He added that China and R...