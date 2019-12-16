Ad
euobserver
Ramush Haradinaj: ICTY twice acquitted him of alleged torture and murder of Serbs and Serb collaborators in Kosovo detention camps (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Interview

Kosovo PM attacks 'mono-ethnic' EU justice

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman and Ekrem Krasniqi, Pristina,

Letting Serb war crime suspects go free while pursuing Kosovar ones only is bad for Western Balkans reconciliation, Kosovo's outgoing prime minister has said.

"I'm in favour of justice for all victims, not differentiating them by their ethnicity. I'm against selective justice," Ramush Haradinaj told EUobserver in an interview.

"It's a mono-ethnic court and it's not good for the other victims," he added, referring to the Kosovo Relocated Specialist Judicial Institution (KRSJI), an ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

France unveils new model EU enlargement
20 years on: Kosovo is still waiting
Merkel summit relaunches Kosovo-Serbia talks
Ramush Haradinaj: ICTY twice acquitted him of alleged torture and murder of Serbs and Serb collaborators in Kosovo detention camps (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections