Kosovo PM attacks 'mono-ethnic' EU justice

Letting Serb war crime suspects go free while pursuing Kosovar ones only is bad for Western Balkans reconciliation, Kosovo's outgoing prime minister has said.

"I'm in favour of justice for all victims, not differentiating them by their ethnicity. I'm against selective justice," Ramush Haradinaj told EUobserver in an interview.

"It's a mono-ethnic court and it's not good for the other victims," he added, referring to the Kosovo Relocated Specialist Judicial Institution (KRSJI), an ...