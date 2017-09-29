Ad
euobserver
The European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, based in Bilbao, annually presents its work to citizens on Europe Day. (Photo: EU-OSHA)

Magazine

EU agencies criteria - a big step forward

EU & the World
EU Political
Regions & Cities
by Peter Teffer, Maastricht,

Twenty-one member states are eager to host one or both EU agencies that will be forced to leave London after Brexit. But according to Ellen Vos, professor of European Union law at Maastricht University, there is little evidence-based rationale behind that scramble.

"Member states think it is lucrative to host an agency," she told EUobserver in an interview in her office in the Dutch city of Maastricht. "It is often said that hosting an EU agency leads to economic benefits for the host c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalRegions & CitiesMagazineInterview

Related articles

EU agency relocation race starts with 23 cities
Cost of moving EU drug agency could top €580mn
Relocation of EU agencies could save money
EU agencies relocation could still end in political bargaining
The European Agency for Safety and Health at Work, based in Bilbao, annually presents its work to citizens on Europe Day. (Photo: EU-OSHA)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalRegions & CitiesMagazineInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections