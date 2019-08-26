Western leaders disagree on Russia, Iran, and Brazil

Western leaders could not agree whether to drop Russia sanctions or how to handle Iran and Brazil at the G7 summit in France.

The idea of reinviting Russia to the annual meeting of world powers was discussed at the G7 meeting over dinner in Biarritz, France, on Saturday (24 August), US president Donald Trump said.

"We have a number of people that would like to see Russia back. I think it would be advantageous to many things in the world. I think it would be a positive. Other peop...