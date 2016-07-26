Hollande: French people ‘under threat’

The “threat” of further terrorist attacks remained “high” in France and in Germany, French leader Francois Hollande said on Tuesday (26 July), after jihadist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the murder of a Roman Catholic priest.

“The threat is very high and remains very high … We are confronted with a group, Daesh, which has declared war on us”, Hollande said, using an alternative name for IS.

“The people of France should know that they are under threat but t...