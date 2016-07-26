Ad
euobserver
Police surrounded the church and shot dead the attackers as they tried to leave (Photo: Reuters)

Hollande: French people ‘under threat’

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The “threat” of further terrorist attacks remained “high” in France and in Germany, French leader Francois Hollande said on Tuesday (26 July), after jihadist group Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the murder of a Roman Catholic priest.

“The threat is very high and remains very high … We are confronted with a group, Daesh, which has declared war on us”, Hollande said, using an alternative name for IS.

“The people of France should know that they are under threat but t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Germany reels after multiple killings
More 'lone wolf' attacks expected, says Germany
Attackers murder elderly priest in France
Police surrounded the church and shot dead the attackers as they tried to leave (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections