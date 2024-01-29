Handful of EU states plus Norway will keep funding UNRWA

The EU Commission is reevaluating its funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in light of allegations of 12 staff involvement in the 7 October attack, but Belgium, Ireland, Denmark, and Spain, the most critical voices of Israel in the 27-nation bloc, will continue their funding.

The EU decision comes after several countries — including the US, the UK, Switzerland, Japan and several EU member states — suspended their support to the biggest UN agency operating in Gaza. <...