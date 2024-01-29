Ad
An Israeli dossier presents allegations over the involvement of 12 UNRWA staff in the 7 October attacks. UNRWA has over 30,000 employees. (Photo: Kai Hendry)

Handful of EU states plus Norway will keep funding UNRWA

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The EU Commission is reevaluating its funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in light of allegations of 12 staff involvement in the 7 October attack, but Belgium, Ireland, Denmark, and Spain, the most critical voices of Israel in the 27-nation bloc, will continue their funding.

The EU decision comes after several countries — including the US, the UK, Switzerland, Japan and several EU member states — suspended their support to the biggest UN agency operating in Gaza. <...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

