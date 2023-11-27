Who is Kris Roman, the Kremlin's man in Belgium?

In Flanders, Russia's access to the Belgian far-right is facilitated by Kris Roman. What is far less known are his more than decade-long connections with Russian intelligence.

"It was a pleasant evening with Flemish, Walloon, Dutch and Russian people, also people from the Donbass," says Sarah Melis. The young woman, who became known as an organiser of anti-lockdown Covid protests, was one of the speakers at a Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Login here