Ad
euobserver
UAE woman in Starbucks. The trick is to show just enough willingness to reform to win support (Photo: Stephan Geyer)

The Gulf exception

EU & the World
Opinion
by Ana Echague,

News of elections in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain was upstaged by the unexpected announcement by King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia that women will be allowed to vote and run for office in the municipal elections scheduled in four years time and that they will be able to join the Majlis Al-Shura, the appointed consultative assembly.

The EU, if it takes note at all, will probably cluck approvingly at these events. Relations between the EU and the Gulf States remain low key and f...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

France: Libya war marks new chapter in EU-US relations
EU voices mixed emotions about Yemen revolution
EU reacts to Arab spring with small-scale funding increase
UAE woman in Starbucks. The trick is to show just enough willingness to reform to win support (Photo: Stephan Geyer)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections