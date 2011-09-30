The Gulf exception

News of elections in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain was upstaged by the unexpected announcement by King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia that women will be allowed to vote and run for office in the municipal elections scheduled in four years time and that they will be able to join the Majlis Al-Shura, the appointed consultative assembly.

The EU, if it takes note at all, will probably cluck approvingly at these events. Relations between the EU and the Gulf States remain low key and f...