Melilla is one of two Spanish enclaves in northern Morocco (Photo: Noborder Network Sara Prestianni)

EU ready to shore up Morocco migrant funding

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is ready to dole out more money to Morocco to help stem irregular migration into Spain.

"We are fully aware of the needs as conveyed by Morocco that require much higher financial effort and we are prepared to deliver this," commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reports in Brussels on Wednesday (1 August).

It remains unclear what the 'higher financial effort' entails, but the EU had in July already earmarked €55m for Morocco and Tunisia from its EU Trust...

