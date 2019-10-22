MPs vote on Johnson's latest push for Brexit deal

British prime minister Boris Johnson will, on Tuesday (22 October), urge British legislators to back his Brexit bill to allow the UK to leave the EU on 31 October.

The European Parliament, in the meantime, is awaiting developments in the British parliament before itself ratifying the new withdrawal agreement.

EU countries are also holding off on granting a Brexit delay, as requested earlier by Johnson.

In Westminster, MPs are to vote on whether to back Johnson's 110-page w...