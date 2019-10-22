Ad
euobserver

MPs vote on Johnson's latest push for Brexit deal

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister Boris Johnson will, on Tuesday (22 October), urge British legislators to back his Brexit bill to allow the UK to leave the EU on 31 October.

The European Parliament, in the meantime, is awaiting developments in the British parliament before itself ratifying the new withdrawal agreement.

EU countries are also holding off on granting a Brexit delay, as requested earlier by Johnson.

In Westminster, MPs are to vote on whether to back Johnson's 110-page w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

New Brexit deal drops Irish border backstop
UK opposition MPs attack new Brexit deal
EU leaders back Brexit deal as Johnson faces Westminster
Brexit deal now hinges on Northern Irish unionists

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections