Russian president Vladimir Putin (l): The new tribunal would go after top political leaders (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Put Putin and Lavrov on trial, Czech minister says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia's president and foreign minister should personally face justice for "aggression" against Ukraine, the Czech Republic's foreign minister has said.

"The Russian leadership — [president Vladimir] Putin, [foreign minister Sergei] Lavrov and others at the top level of the hierarchy and commanding structures — must be held accountable for the devastating war," Czech foreign minister Jan Lipavský told EUobserver on Tuesday (20 September).

They were responsible for Russia's "appa...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

