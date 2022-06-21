Ad
euobserver
The besieged city of Taiz, Yemen (Photo: Wikimedia)

A chance for peace in Yemen?

EU & the World
Opinion
by Mohamed Mustafa, Brussels,

On 7 April, 1,000 Yemenis gathered in the city of Riyadh, including politicians, academics, and activists. The representation of women and youth was great, and the conference came out with a new formula (modified) for governance in Yemen.

The Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) was formed under the chairmanship of His Excellency Dr Rashad Al-Alimi and the membership of seven Yemeni leaders who represent the various active political forces on the ground.

There is great optimism ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Mohamed Mustafa is ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU.

Related articles

Yemen foreign minister to EU: to stop the war, talk to Iran
Yemen is about to plummet into famine: EU must pull it back
Yemen's refugees in 'appalling conditions', says UN agency
The chance for peace in Yemen
The besieged city of Taiz, Yemen (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Mohamed Mustafa is ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections