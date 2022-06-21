A chance for peace in Yemen?

On 7 April, 1,000 Yemenis gathered in the city of Riyadh, including politicians, academics, and activists. The representation of women and youth was great, and the conference came out with a new formula (modified) for governance in Yemen.
The Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) was formed under the chairmanship of His Excellency Dr Rashad Al-Alimi and the membership of seven Yemeni leaders who represent the various active political forces on the ground.
There is great optimism ...
Mohamed Mustafa is ambassador of the Republic of Yemen to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU.
