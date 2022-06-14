Ad
euobserver
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: European Parliament)

EU to resume Palestine funding, amid overture to Israel

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU Commission is unfreezing aid funds for Palestine, while deepening relations with Israel despite its occupation regime.

The decision to unblock money came in a vote in Brussels on Monday (13 June), EU sources said, in an obscure procedure known as "comitology", in which EU states' delegates vote on commission proposals.

Hungary, the most staunchly pro-Israeli EU country, was the only one to vote No, sources added, but Budapest did not reply to EUobserver's questions.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Textbook hypocrisy: EU's new low point on Palestine
MEPs boycott trip after Israeli snub
EU seeks emergency gas supply deal with Egypt and Israel
Petition seeks EU ban on Israeli settler products
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections