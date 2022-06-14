EU to resume Palestine funding, amid overture to Israel

The EU Commission is unfreezing aid funds for Palestine, while deepening relations with Israel despite its occupation regime.

The decision to unblock money came in a vote in Brussels on Monday (13 June), EU sources said, in an obscure procedure known as "comitology", in which EU states' delegates vote on commission proposals.

Hungary, the most staunchly pro-Israeli EU country, was the only one to vote No, sources added, but Budapest did not reply to EUobserver's questions.

<...