A dream endangered in Serbia

I still recall the joy when on 1 March, 2012, Serbia was granted candidate status for the EU.

Immediately after the decision of the EU leaders, the European Integration Council of Serbia organised an extraordinary session celebrating this landmark moment.

The EU's flag flew next to the national one at the parliament and outside government buildings. The path toward European integration was finally open.

It took more than 11 years after the end of the Milošević regime and the...