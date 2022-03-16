A dream endangered in Serbia

I still recall the joy when on 1 March, 2012, Serbia was granted candidate status for the EU.
Immediately after the decision of the EU leaders, the European Integration Council of Serbia organised an extraordinary session celebrating this landmark moment.
The EU's flag flew next to the national one at the parliament and outside government buildings. The path toward European integration was finally open.
It took more than 11 years after the end of the Milošević regime and the...
Sonja Licht is the president of the Belgrade Fund for Political Excellence in Serbia. A former dissident in the 1960s, in 2007 she was part of the council for EU integration of the Serbian government.
