Austria readies for migrant border surge

Austria is ready to "protect" its borders amid reported Italian threats to issue provisional visas to thousands of migrants.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels on Monday (17 July), Austria's foreign minister Sebastian Kurz said the country would not allow large numbers of people to pass from Italy should Rome issue the documents.

"If it happens, we will protect the Brenner border. We will not allow that people can move to the north, we know what this triggered in 2015," said Kurz...