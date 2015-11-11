Germany makes U-turn on Syria refugees

Germany announced Tuesday (10 November) it is again applying Dublin rules on asylum for Syrian refugees.
The move is a U-turn on a migration policy followed since August as well as a new indicator of tension in chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition.
The interior ministry told German media that since 21 October, authorities are "applying the Dublin regulation for all countries of origin and all member states (except Greece)."
