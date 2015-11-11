Ad
Migrants sleep in Budapest train station, en route to Germany (Photo: Michael Gubi)

Germany makes U-turn on Syria refugees

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Germany announced Tuesday (10 November) it is again applying Dublin rules on asylum for Syrian refugees.

The move is a U-turn on a migration policy followed since August as well as a new indicator of tension in chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition.

The interior ministry told German media that since 21 October, authorities are "applying the Dublin regulation for all countries of origin and all member states (except Greece)."

