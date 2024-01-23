Ad
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pressured Sweden to hand over militants and dissidents (Photo: nato.int)

Turkish MPs vote for Sweden's Nato accession

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkey has waved Sweden into Nato, marking a strategic blow to Russia in the High North and Baltic Sea regions.

Turkish MPs voted by 287 to 55 with four abstentions to ratify Sweden's Nato entry in Ankara on Tuesday (23 January) evening.

The move was "in line with the national interests of our country", said Fuat Oktay, an MP from the ruling AKP party, in the parliamentary debate.

The AKP, the nationalist MHP, and main opposition CHP parties voted yes. The nationalist Iyi a...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

