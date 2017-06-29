Ad
South Sudanese refugees in northern Uganda. (Photo: Isaac Kasamani)

Interview

UN: Over half a million children risk dying of hunger

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Over half a million children will soon die in northeastern Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen, if food is not delivered.

"We are not talking about fake news here, we are talking about 600,000 children who are literally going to die in the next three to four months," David Beasley, who heads the World Food Programme (WFP), told EUobserver earlier this week.

The stark warning comes ahead of a WFP funding shortfall that risks further aggravating what Beasley has described as th...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

