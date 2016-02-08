Ad
Chisinau: EU will not tolerate corrupt 'pro-Europeans' (Photo: BBM Explorer)

How to fix Moldova

by Linas Linkevicius, VILNIUS,

Major political and economic reforms require determined action, consolidation of the main political forces, and close involvement of civil society. 

This is the lesson that Lithuania learned in the course of its successful reform process in the 1990s. Strong support from international partners was another key factor in Lithuania’s success.

Today, Moldova urgently needs both a consensus on main reform priorities at home and strong, but conditional support from the EU.

The new...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

