EU-Turkey border getting back to normal, for now

Far fewer people have tried to cross the Greek border in the past 48 hours than in the previous two weeks - but Turkey says migrants are still welcome to have a go.

"The last few days, the situation at the borders was very stable. We had very few attempts from migrants to enter," a Greek foreign ministry spokesman told EUobserver on Monday (16 March).

EU institutions and a UN agency corroborated his statement.

"Numbers of people trying to cross into Greece are back to pre...