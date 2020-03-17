EU-Turkey border getting back to normal, for now

Far fewer people have tried to cross the Greek border in the past 48 hours than in the previous two weeks - but Turkey says migrants are still welcome to have a go.
"The last few days, the situation at the borders was very stable. We had very few attempts from migrants to enter," a Greek foreign ministry spokesman told EUobserver on Monday (16 March).
EU institutions and a UN agency corroborated his statement.
"Numbers of people trying to cross into Greece are back to pre...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
