Ad
euobserver
Niamey, Niger. The EU's mission there was extended until 2024 (Photo: Jean Rebiffe)

EU under scrutiny for bankrolling surveillance in Africa

EU & the World
Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A verdict is imminent on the EU Commission, for projects it financed to help dubious governments in Africa spy on their own people.

The money comes from the EU Trust Fund for Africa, part of which is being used to develop mass-scale biometric identity systems across the African continent.

"We're expecting to have an outcome soon," said Ioannis Kouvakas, a senior legal officer at the London-based Privacy International, an NGO, earlier this week.

Niger, for instance, received ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU mulls 'specialised teams' to counter migration abroad
EU mulls more police powers for west Africa missions
Libya to get new EU-funded boats despite crimes
Niamey, Niger. The EU's mission there was extended until 2024 (Photo: Jean Rebiffe)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections