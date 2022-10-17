If EU wants to embrace Taiwan, it needs to explain first to Beijing

Europe has stepped up its engagement with Taiwan to a level unthinkable only a few years ago — a dynamic which is welcomed in Washington but risks triggering commercial reprisals from Beijing. If not managed carefully, such actions threaten to reduce the EU's diplomatic leeway and ability to contribute to a peaceful solution of cross-Strait relations.

Since 2021, there has been a dramatic surge in Europe-Taiwan relations. European governments continue to officially abide by the 'One Chi...