Crack emerges in EU's data-transfer deal after Trump 'guts' US watchdog

The European Commission says an EU-US data deal remains in place — despite reports Donald Trump eviscerated a key US watchdog assigned to help protect European personal data.
"We will not speculate at this point," Markus Lammert, a spokesperson for the Brussels-executive, told reporters on Thursday (23 January), when pressed on what Trump's move means for the ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.