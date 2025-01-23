Ad
The Trump White House has reportedly targeted the US watchdog that helps oversee the protection of European data, when transferred to America (Photo: un.org)

Crack emerges in EU's data-transfer deal after Trump 'guts' US watchdog

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission says an EU-US data deal remains in place — despite reports Donald Trump eviscerated a key US watchdog assigned to help protect European personal data.

"We will not speculate at this point," Markus Lammert, a spokesperson for the Brussels-executive, told reporters on Thursday (23 January), when pressed on what Trump's move means for the ...

