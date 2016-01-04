Poland to trade UK welfare for Nato bases

Poland has said it’s willing to trade British welfare rights for UK support for Nato bases, as the country edges closer to pariah status in the EU over domestic reforms.

The Polish foreign minister, Witold Waszczykowski, put forward the UK bargain in an interview with the Reuters news agency in Warsaw on Sunday (3 January).

Asked if there’s anything Britain could do to soften Polish opposition to its idea of freezing EU migrant benefits - a British demand ahead of its In/Out refer...