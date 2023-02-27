EU sanctions add Russian writers who back the war

The latest EU sanctions on Russia added more propagandists than earlier intended, in a sign of how dangerous Europe sees Russian media as being.
The new EU visa-ban and asset-freeze list, published on Saturday (25 February), added 87 individuals to what has now become a pile of 1,499 sanctioned Russians.
These include eight pundits, writers, and journalists who publicly back the war: Marina Akhmedova, Evgenyi Bekasov, Yakov Kedmi, Alexandr Kots, Sergey Kurginyan, Nikolai Ivanov, ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
