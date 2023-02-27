EU sanctions add Russian writers who back the war

The latest EU sanctions on Russia added more propagandists than earlier intended, in a sign of how dangerous Europe sees Russian media as being.

The new EU visa-ban and asset-freeze list, published on Saturday (25 February), added 87 individuals to what has now become a pile of 1,499 sanctioned Russians.

These include eight pundits, writers, and journalists who publicly back the war: Marina Akhmedova, Evgenyi Bekasov, Yakov Kedmi, Alexandr Kots, Sergey Kurginyan, Nikolai Ivanov, ...