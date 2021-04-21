Biden's withdrawal and Afghan migration to EU

Last week, US president Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of his country's. soldiers from Afghanistan by September 2021, after an intervention lasting for over two decades.
The US withdrawal from the country started last year after former president Donald Trump reached a deal with the Taliban.
Since then, the Taliban have recaptured large swaths of territory, which is an incentive for them to keep on fighting instead of reaching a compromise with the local government.
Th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Alberto Tagliapietra is a programme assistant at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.
Alberto Tagliapietra is a programme assistant at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.