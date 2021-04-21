Ad
euobserver
There are more than 2.7 million Afghans abroad, making them the second-largest refugee population in the world (Photo: isafmedia)

Biden's withdrawal and Afghan migration to EU

EU & the World
Opinion
by Alberto Tagliapietra, Brussels,

Last week, US president Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of his country's. soldiers from Afghanistan by September 2021, after an intervention lasting for over two decades.

The US withdrawal from the country started last year after former president Donald Trump reached a deal with the Taliban.

Since then, the Taliban have recaptured large swaths of territory, which is an incentive for them to keep on fighting instead of reaching a compromise with the local government.

Th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Alberto Tagliapietra is a programme assistant at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Related articles

Afghan migrant returns unlawful, says charity
EU warns Hungary over Afghan refugees
Afghan asylum family beaten in Greece, set adrift at sea
EU steps up efforts to repatriate Afghans
There are more than 2.7 million Afghans abroad, making them the second-largest refugee population in the world (Photo: isafmedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Alberto Tagliapietra is a programme assistant at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections