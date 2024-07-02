Ad
euobserver
Nato headquarters in Brussels (Photo: Nato)

European Investment Fund and Nato launch plan for private sector arms investment

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The European Investment Fund (EIF) and the NATO Innovation Fund (NIF) have launched a "strategic partnership" to boost private investment in defence, cyber, and security sectors, including start-ups.

"This partnership will unify our efforts to strengthen the investment landscape for defence, security, and resilience," said Marjut Falkstedt, who leads the EIF, ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

