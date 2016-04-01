Ad
Turkey accused of crimes against refugees, as EU returns begin

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Testimonials given to NGOs indicate that Turkey is using live ammunition against Syrians trying to cross the border to claim refuge while rounding up others and forcing them back into the war zone.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based NGO, on Thursday (31 March) accused Turkish authorities of having shot dead 16 people, including three minors, who tried to cross into Turkey over the past three months.

Rami Abdurrahman, the group’s director, told EUobserver that: “T...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

