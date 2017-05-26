Trump calls Germans 'bad' but agrees EU trade plan

US president Donald Trump reportedly called Germans “bad, very bad” because of the US' trade deficit with Germany. His comments came even as the European Commission had said that the EU and US would work on a common trade plan.
“The Germans are bad, very bad,” Trump reportedly said during his meeting in Brussels with European Council president Donald Tusk and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, according to German weekly...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here