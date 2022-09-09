Ad
Sanaa in Yemen (Photo: Tropilux)

UN aid official : 'Don't forget women of Yemen'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Authorities in northern Yemen have been accused of Talibanisation by a senior UN refugee agency (UNHCR) official, following repressive restrictions on Yemeni female aid workers.

"I call it the 'Talibanisation' of northern Yemen and that's an issue to really watch out for," Maya Ameratunga, who heads the UNHCR office in Yemen's city of Sanaa, told EUobserver on Friday (9 September).

De-facto Houthi authorities control northern Yemen, spanning governorates such as Saada, Dhamar, Hod...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

