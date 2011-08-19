US and EU call for Syrian leader to go

The White House and the EU have told Syrian President Bashar Assad he should give up power following a UN report chronicling eyewitness accounts of mass-scale murder and torture.

US President Barack Obama in a written statement on Thursday (18 August) said "For the sake of the Syrian people, the time has come for President Assad to step aside."

EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton in a communique endorsed by all 27 EU countries added shortly afterward: "The EU notes the co...