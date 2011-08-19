Ad
euobserver
Hacker group Anonymous fiddled the homepage of the Syrian defence ministry earlier this month to post an anti-Assad statement (Photo: mod.gov.sy)

US and EU call for Syrian leader to go

by Andrew Rettman,

The White House and the EU have told Syrian President Bashar Assad he should give up power following a UN report chronicling eyewitness accounts of mass-scale murder and torture.

US President Barack Obama in a written statement on Thursday (18 August) said "For the sake of the Syrian people, the time has come for President Assad to step aside."

EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton in a communique endorsed by all 27 EU countries added shortly afterward: "The EU notes the co...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

