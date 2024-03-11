New EU sanctions detail Putin's 'torture' of Navalny

New EU sanctions due this week show how Russian president Vladimir Putin's jailers tortured his biggest rival, Alexei Navalny.
"Injection [of prisoners] with unknown substances" was routinely practised in the "IK-3 Polar Wolf" penal colony, where Navalny suddenly died in February, according to a draft EU blacklist seen by EUobserver.
The word "torture" was used 47 times in the 28-page long EU charge-sheet, which envisaged visa-ban...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
