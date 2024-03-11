New EU sanctions detail Putin's 'torture' of Navalny

New EU sanctions due this week show how Russian president Vladimir Putin's jailers tortured his biggest rival, Alexei Navalny.

"Injection [of prisoners] with unknown substances" was routinely practised in the "IK-3 Polar Wolf" penal colony, where Navalny suddenly died in February, according to a draft EU blacklist seen by EUobserver.

The word "torture" was used 47 times in the 28-page long EU charge-sheet, which envisaged visa-ban...