West urged to reveal where Lukashenko hides money

The EU and US should reveal where Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko hides his money overseas if they wanted to help the revolution, a Belarusian opposition leader has said.

"He [Lukashenko] has some havens, where he puts his money. And it would be great, we'd really appreciate it, if the US and Western countries would reveal all his assets to the Belarusian public, so everyone could see how he was abusing power to make himself rich," Valery Tsepkalo told EUobserver on Sunday (6 Sep...