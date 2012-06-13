EU to create new human rights envoy

The EU will beef up its foreign affairs team within weeks by hiring a Special Representative for Human Rights (EUSR), according to EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton.

Ashton spoke on Tuesday (12 June) in the European Parliament in response to a recommendation by MEPs on the foreign affairs committee to create the post.

The envoy is to represent the EU in international discussions and be expected to engage with the UN, to chair high-level human rights dialogues and to lead ...