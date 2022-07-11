Ad
euobserver
Russian consul general (l) George Kuznetsov had FSB links (Photo: The Dossier Center)

Exclusive

Unmasked: Who were Putin's spies in the Kingdom of Belgium?

by Andrew Rettman and Dossier Center, Brussels and London,

A humble "trade representative" with top-level Kremlin access, a "consul general" linked to Russia's largest spy service, and a "technician" with a background in wiretapping — the identities of 21 Russian diplomats kicked out by Belgium in April help tell the story of how Moscow made Brussels the 'spy capital' of Europe.

The expulsions, from Russia's embassies and consulates to "the Kingdom of Belgium" (the...

This article is the second in a series of stories on Russian espionage in Belgium and the EU institutions in a project supported by journalismfund.eu, a Brussels-based NGO.

