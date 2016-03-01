Can the EU and China work together on violent extremism?

Sat in Brussels or Beijing, the threat of violent extremists is atop most policymakers' considerations.
The definition of what constitutes a terrorist or violent extremist is something that is complicated by local considerations and concerns, but there is a growing policy question around whether there is any way for China and the EU to cooperate on such matters.
Whilst there are clearly issues in cooperating with China on some aspects, there are some practical measures that the ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here