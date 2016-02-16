Ad
Dairy market in London. Farmers say they are receiving too low prices for their products (Photo: Paul Gravestock)

EU help for farmers is coming, but not yet

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The current slump in the dairy and pig meat sectors requires “an EU-wide response”, the form of which will be decided at the next meeting of farming ministers in March, said agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan on Monday (15 February).

“I'm not satisfied with the current situation for farmers, and I acknowledge that the situation requires not just a member state response, but also an EU-wide response,” said Hogan at a press conference after Monday's agriculture ministerial in Brussels.

Green Economy

