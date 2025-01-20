Ad
Elon Musk (2nd from left) with Argentina's president Javier Milei (centre) and at-the-time US president elect Donald Trump (2nd from right) (Photo: Elon Musk)

EU officials defend lengthy probe into Elon Musk's X

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has continued to defend the slow pace of its investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform X, amid accusations the perceived delay was politically motivated.

On Monday (20 January), it told reporters in Brussels that the more-than-one-year ongoing investigation was instead following standard procedures.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

