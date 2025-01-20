EU officials defend lengthy probe into Elon Musk's X

The European Commission has continued to defend the slow pace of its investigation into Elon Musk's social media platform X, amid accusations the perceived delay was politically motivated.
On Monday (20 January), it told reporters in Brussels that the more-than-one-year ongoing investigation was instead following standard procedures.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.