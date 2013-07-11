Egypt's turmoil was 'not a military coup'

Imprisoned by former president Anwar Sadat, exiled by Hosni Mubarak, and hated by the Muslim Brotherhood leadership, 81-year old dissident and feminist Nawal El Saadawi still sees hope for an Egypt free from the clutches of religious and military rule.
“We will never allow a military government rule or a religious Islamic rule, never,” she told this website in Brussels on Wednesday (10 July).
An avid campaigner for women’s rights in a society deeply engrained with patriarchal valu...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
